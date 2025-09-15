Kyrgyzstan presents its export potential at CIFTIS 2025 in China

Kyrgyzstan’s stand attracted special attention at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS 2025), held at the Shougang Park in western Beijing. The event is being hosted at this 3-square-kilometer industrial heritage site, which also served as a venue for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Bermet Kurmanbaeva, an expert at the Kyrgyz Export Center under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, noted that the goal was to showcase the country’s export potential, tourism sector, and achievements in high technology. She emphasized that CIFTIS provides an excellent platform to strengthen trade and economic relations between Kyrgyzstan and China and expressed hope for finding reliable Chinese partners for future cooperation.

The fair, themed «Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services» focuses on innovation, a feature highlighted by organizers as resonating at the international level.

Chubak Temirov, Deputy Director of the High Technology Park, added that the exhibition opens new opportunities for Kyrgyz tech companies to enter the Chinese market, find local partners, and sell services, while also allowing Chinese IT firms to learn about developments in Kyrgyzstan and explore establishing branches in the country.

Official data shows that in the first half of 2025, bilateral trade between China and Kyrgyzstan reached $14.25 billion — a 53.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year. China remains Kyrgyzstan’s largest trading partner, with exports from China to Kyrgyzstan totaling $10.36 billion (up 13.1 percent) and Kyrgyz exports to China at $3.89 billion, marking a 37-fold increase year-on-year.

This year’s fair hosts participants from 85 countries and international organizations, as well as around 2,000 companies, including approximately 500 from the Fortune Global 500 list and leading industry players.