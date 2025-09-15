11:41
USD 87.45
EUR 102.47
RUB 1.03
English

Kyrgyzstan to host Days of Russian Culture

Kyrgyzstan will host Days of Russian Culture. The preparations for the event were discussed by the Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic Mirbek Mambetaliev and the Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova. The meeting was held within the framework of the XI United Cultures Forum.

The parties also discussed a wide range of issues of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including the development of joint projects in the field of art, education, museum and library affairs, the preservation of intangible cultural heritage, as well as support for youth initiatives.

Mirbek Mambetaliev proposed considering the possibility of installing a monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in St. Petersburg in 2028, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the great writer, and noted his place in world literature.

In addition, colleagues discussed support for initiatives in the field of theater and cinema, as well as the participation of creative communities of Kyrgyzstan in international projects such as Intervision 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/343482/
views: 229
Print
Related
Russia donates 4,000 textbooks and books to Kyrgyz schools
Mikhail Mishustin holds phone call with Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan
Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk
Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan among top five clothing suppliers for Russia
China grants trial visa-free entry to Russian citizens
First cases of chikungunya virus detected in Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry condemns UK sanctions against Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives over 1,200 tons of food aid from Russia
Doctors from Russia to consult patients in Bishkek
Popular
Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co
Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud
Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry
15 September, Monday
11:39
Salavat Sadyrakunov appointed Deputy Head of State Insurance Organization Salavat Sadyrakunov appointed Deputy Head of State Insu...
11:32
Finance Ministry projects budget revenues to reach 840 billion soms by 2030
11:26
There are no more underbosses, mafia enforcers in Kyrgyzstan, Tashiev says
11:17
Ernazar Akmataliev — bronze medalist of World Wrestling Championships in Croatia
11:05
Bekzat Almaz Uulu scores second victory at World Wrestling Championships