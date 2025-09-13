15:46
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026

Teachers’ salaries in Kyrgyzstan will be increased starting from April 2026. It was announced at a meeting of the Bishkek City Council’s Standing Commission on Social Issues.

MP Elizaveta Alymbaeva called the issue critical, noting that teachers face heavy workloads with low pay.

«In classes of 50 students, a teacher cannot devote even a minute to each child during a 45-minute lesson. Teachers also stay in touch with students after school, answering calls in the evenings. It’s very difficult. Only enthusiasts remain in schools. Salaries must be raised to attract new staff,» she said, adding that technical staff, such as janitors and cleaners, also refuse to work for 5,000–6,000 soms.

Rakhat Musaeva, head of Bishkek’s Education Department, citing the Ministry of Education, stated that the pay rise will take place in two stages, with the first beginning in April 2026.

«There is no exact information yet about how much the salary will be increased, but the minister promises that it will be significant. The salary of junior technical staff was increased by 20 percent in May, and a recalculation was made in August. The minister said that there will be another increase in salaries, this is in all sectors, not just in education,» she added.

According to Rakhat Musaeva, the average teacher’s salary today is about 25,000 soms, but it depends on the length of service and workload.

«Once they raised the salary well, the teachers were happy, and then their working hours were reduced. That’s why many don’t want to work. We must demand,» Elizaveta Alymbaeva noted.

According to the Ministry of Education, the minimum salary of a teacher in Kyrgyzstan is 12,000 soms, the maximum is 72,000.
