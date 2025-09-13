Number of private schools growing in Kyrgyzstan

The number of private schools is growing in Kyrgyzstan. If four years ago there were 102 of them, then last year there were already 159. Such data is contained in the materials of Salyk Service state institution.

It is noted that tax benefits introduced for private schools have become a key factor in the growth of the education sector in the country. Despite the fact that they are exempt from VAT and income tax, in general, fiscal revenues from private schools to the budget are growing every year. It is clarified that this is due to an increase in the number of employees and their salaries, from which income taxes and mandatory payments are paid.

In 2020, this amount was 143.2 million soms; in 2021 — 146.6 million, and the following year — already 240.9 million soms; in 2023 — 288.8 million and in 2024 — 322.6 million.

From January to May of the current period, 155.5 million soms were paid.