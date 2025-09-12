14:13
Kyrgyzstan to invest over 31 billion soms in energy sector modernization

From 2026 to 2030, Kyrgyzstan’s authorities intend to implement 10 major energy projects. The total volume of external financing is planned at 31.4 billion soms. The report of the Ministry of Finance on the main directions of the fiscal policy of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

It is noted that the priority is the modernization and rehabilitation of hydroelectric power plants, converter substations and high-voltage power lines.

During this period, it is planned to complete:

  • Modernization of Toktogul hydropower plant with the replacement of all four hydroelectric units;
  • Upgrading of the second hydroelectric unit at Kambarata HPP-2;
  • Replacement of hydroelectric units at Uchkurgan HPP.

The plan also includes the launch of new initiatives aimed at the development of renewable energy, including the construction of small hydroelectric power plants and the development of a feasibility study for the construction of large solar power plants.

The projects are expected to be financed by the World Bank, the Green Climate Fund and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
