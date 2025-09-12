14:13
MPs begin collecting signatures for self-dissolution of Parliament

Members of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan have begun collecting signatures to initiate the self-dissolution of Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament). MPs told 24.kg news agency on condition of anonymity.

It is known that the initiators have organized a group that will present the proposal for self-dissolution in the near future.

According to the current Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, a decision on the self-dissolution of the Parliament requires a majority vote — at least two-thirds, or 60 deputies — and can only be initiated by one-third of the total number of parliament members (30).

Early elections must be held from 40 to 65 days from the date of self-dissolution. If the Parliament dissolves in September or the first half of October, elections could take place in November this year. Voters will then determine the composition of the eighth convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh.
