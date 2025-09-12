14:12
USD 87.45
EUR 102.25
RUB 1.03
English

Three regional universities merged with Kyrgyz National University

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a decree reorganizing several state universities. According to the document, Naryn State University, Talas State University, and Batken State University have been merged with Jusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University.

Under the decision, the Kyrgyz National University will become the legal successor of the merged institutions with all rights and obligations.

The decree states that the goal is to strengthen the financial, human, and scientific potential of universities and enhance their competitiveness in the global education market.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take the necessary organizational and financial measures within six months. The decree will enter into force 10 days after its official publication.

Earlier, the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation had initiated the reorganization of Naryn, Talas, and Batken State Universities by merging them with Jusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University, the country’s leading educational institution.
link: https://24.kg/english/343238/
views: 232
Print
Related
Illegal collection of money in schools of Kyrgyzstan to result in dismissal
Adylbek Kasymaliev attends Knowledge Day event at school in Kozhomkul village
New academic year begins in educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek students to study online until September 15
12-year education: New textbooks being shipped to regions of Kyrgyzstan
Three Sapat schools transferred to Ministry of Education oversight
Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan grows to 44.3 percent
Gulnaz Supaeva appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic University
Digitalization to free teachers from paperwork, Education Ministry believes
Digitalization helps combat “ghost students and teachers” in schools
Popular
Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools
IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
12 September, Friday
13:53
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new rules for pension fund withdrawals Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new rules for pension fu...
13:46
Kyrgyzstan to invest over 31 billion soms in energy sector modernization
13:10
MPs begin collecting signatures for self-dissolution of Parliament
12:59
Osh city municipal employees detained on suspicion of taking bribes
11:59
Three regional universities merged with Kyrgyz National University