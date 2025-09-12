Three regional universities merged with Kyrgyz National University

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a decree reorganizing several state universities. According to the document, Naryn State University, Talas State University, and Batken State University have been merged with Jusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University.

Under the decision, the Kyrgyz National University will become the legal successor of the merged institutions with all rights and obligations.

The decree states that the goal is to strengthen the financial, human, and scientific potential of universities and enhance their competitiveness in the global education market.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take the necessary organizational and financial measures within six months. The decree will enter into force 10 days after its official publication.

Earlier, the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation had initiated the reorganization of Naryn, Talas, and Batken State Universities by merging them with Jusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University, the country’s leading educational institution.