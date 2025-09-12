11:30
Perinatal center in Osh: Health Ministry signs contract with Chinese company

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan signed a contract with the construction company China Road for the construction of a perinatal center on the territory of the Osh Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, the preliminary construction period is about 2.5 years.

«We expect the contractor to strictly comply with all technical requirements and quality standards. The work must be performed at the proper level, and the facility must be commissioned within the stated time frame. The Ministry will constantly monitor the progress of construction,» the First Deputy Minister of Health Manas Toktomuratov said.

The center is designed for 150 beds, including 60 postpartum beds, 38 in the pregnancy pathology department, 7 intensive care beds for adults, 5 recovery beds, 28 intensive care beds for newborns and 16 beds for joint stay of mother and child. The maternity ward is designed for 12 people.

The construction of the new center is expected to significantly improve the quality of obstetric, gynecological and neonatal care, relieve existing capacities and strengthen the regional routing system.

The project is being implemented within the framework of the financial cooperation agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Germany dated December 13, 2018.
