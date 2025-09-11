Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan

The number of people wishing to open new banks is growing in Kyrgyzstan. Kadyrbek Bukuev, Executive Director of Deposit Protection Agency, said on Birinchi Radio.

He noted that this is because the income and profits of financial institutions are growing steadily.

«The growth in bank profits is explained by active lending to the population and the introduction of modern technologies, such as online loans. They simplify access to financial services and contribute to the expansion of the banking market,» Kadyrbek Bukuev added.

He believes that the banking sector in the republic is one of the most profitable today and stimulates business interest in creating new financial institutions and developing existing ones.

There are also more than 30 microfinance organizations operating in the Kyrgyz Republic, of which 3 are licensed to accept deposits from the population.

The Deposit Protection Agency’s fund is 8.6 billion soms.

It was previously reported that Muras Bank was registered with the Ministry of Justice. According to the ministry, the sole founder of the new closed joint-stock company is Cypriot citizen Sergey Entts.

A year ago, the Ministry of Justice also registered Asman Bank CJSC. According to open sources, its director is Erkinbek Zhumabaev, and this year — Alma Finance Bank CJSC.