17:35
USD 87.45
EUR 102.31
RUB 1.04
English

Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan

The number of people wishing to open new banks is growing in Kyrgyzstan. Kadyrbek Bukuev, Executive Director of Deposit Protection Agency, said on Birinchi Radio.

He noted that this is because the income and profits of financial institutions are growing steadily.

«The growth in bank profits is explained by active lending to the population and the introduction of modern technologies, such as online loans. They simplify access to financial services and contribute to the expansion of the banking market,» Kadyrbek Bukuev added.

He believes that the banking sector in the republic is one of the most profitable today and stimulates business interest in creating new financial institutions and developing existing ones.

There are also more than 30 microfinance organizations operating in the Kyrgyz Republic, of which 3 are licensed to accept deposits from the population.

The Deposit Protection Agency’s fund is 8.6 billion soms.

It was previously reported that Muras Bank was registered with the Ministry of Justice. According to the ministry, the sole founder of the new closed joint-stock company is Cypriot citizen Sergey Entts.

A year ago, the Ministry of Justice also registered Asman Bank CJSC. According to open sources, its director is Erkinbek Zhumabaev, and this year — Alma Finance Bank CJSC.
link: https://24.kg/english/343167/
views: 129
Print
Related
Net profit of Kyrgyz banks exceeded 8.8 billion soms since beginning of 2025
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks exceeds 371 billion soms
Banks granted expanded investment opportunities in non-financial companies
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards
National Bank signs memorandum on establishment of OTS Central Banks Council
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 555 billion soms
Ambassador Kazakbaev meets with Chairman of Turkish Banking Association
Economy Ministry comments on ban on making payments without real deliveries
Popular
IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools
11 September, Thursday
17:19
Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online...
17:10
President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co
16:58
Rehabilitation equipment donated to National Center in Bishkek
16:50
Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan
16:42
Historic Tash-Rabat caravanserai undergoing first restoration in 45 years