Shyrdaks admired in Europe displayed in Alay district

The Alay district hosted a Shyrdak exhibition dedicated to the 225th anniversary of Alymbek Datka. Around the monument to Kurmanjan Datka near the local museum, dozens of unique felt carpets were displayed — ranging from classic patterns to modern interpretations.

Guests, including Supreme Court Chairman Mederbek Satyev, MPs, and government officials, noted that the shyrdak is more than just a carpet: it represents the cultural code of the Kyrgyz people, carrying symbols of nature, history, and worldview.

According to artisans, interest in the Kyrgyz carpet is growing not only within the country. Shyrdaks are increasingly being ordered for interiors in Europe and Asia, and UNESCO has long recognized them as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

«Every shyrdak is like a book. It tells the story of our past, reflects the character of the people, and reveals the essence of true Kyrgyz coziness,» the organizers said.
link: https://24.kg/english/343165/
views: 145
