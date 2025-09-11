Almazbek Dooranov appointed Director of Doctoral School

Almazbek Dooranov has been appointed Director of the Doctoral School for one year since September 1. The press service of the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn reported.

According to it, the appointment was announced at a collegial meeting by the rector of the Kyrgyz National University, Professor Dogdurbek Chontoev.

Almazbek Dooranov is an associate professor of master’s training and additional professional education programs at the Institute of Retraining and Advanced Training, and a candidate of economic sciences.