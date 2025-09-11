Organic Products Festival held in Talas

Special Representative of the President for the Implementation of Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions Dinara Kemelova took part in the organic products festival Shirge Zhiyar, which took place in the village of Kopuro-Bazar in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the head of state reported.

The event was also attended by a representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Kyrgyzstan, representatives of local authorities, the diplomatic corps and associations promoting organic farming.

Farms and companies from Talas, Jalal-Abad and Issyk-Kul regions presented organic products that are supplied both to the domestic market and abroad — to China, Europe, the USA and the Middle East.

Festival guests could taste and purchase organic products, as well as get acquainted with the «organic aimak» model using the example of Kopuro-Bazar and Taldy-Bulak aimaks in Talas region.

During the event, participants also visited farms that had successfully implemented BIO KG organic production technologies with the support of FAO.

They were among the first in Kyrgyzstan to implement the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) in accordance with the standards of the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM).