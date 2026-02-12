Kyrgyzstan establishes National Organic Agriculture Day

On February 11, 2026, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic signed a decree establishing National Organic Agriculture Day. From now on, the country will annually mark the day dedicated to the development of organic production on the last Friday of September. The Ministry of Agriculture announced.

According to the ministry, this decision is an important part of state policy aimed at promoting the «green» development of the agricultural sector, strengthening food security, preserving natural resources, and improving the quality of life of the population.

As part of the National Day, fairs and exhibitions of organic products, seminars and training sessions for farmers, as well as educational events for young people are planned.

National Organic Agriculture Day is an important step toward developing an environmentally oriented economy and strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s international image.