Cabinet Chairman and ADB Representative discuss Kambarata HPP-1 construction

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, met with Leah Gutierrez, Director General of the ADB Department for Central and West Asia. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated Leah Gutierrez on her appointment to the responsible position and expressed gratitude to the ADB for its significant contribution to the socio-economic development of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the implementation of priority projects: the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, Kambarata HPP-1, Barskoon-Bedel highway, as well as programs in the field of providing the population with affordable mortgage housing.

In this regard, Adylbek Kasymaliev noted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in attracting investments for the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects.

A separate discussion was devoted to the implementation of Kambarata HPP-1 project. Adylbek Kasymaliev reported on the completion of updating the feasibility study, the preparation of a draft environmental and social impact assessment report, and the ongoing work to prepare an intergovernmental agreement.

At the end of the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed confidence that the expected visit of ADB President Masato Kando to Kyrgyzstan in November this year will give new impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation.

In turn, Leah Gutierrez noted that over 30 years of joint partnership, ADB has implemented a significant number of projects in various areas.