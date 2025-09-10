20:06
Children play football with Kamchybek Tashiev on newly renovated field in Tokmak

In Tokmak’s 3rd microdistrict, a renovated mini-football field has been officially opened after major repairs. The reconstruction was carried out following a request from local children during a visit by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev, who was inspecting the construction of a park between the 1st and 3rd microdistricts.

The field has been fully upgraded with modern artificial turf, new fencing, and paving stones around the site.

A highlight of the opening ceremony was a short football match: Kamchybek Tashiev himself joined the children on the field, competing with them in a lively game.

At the end of June, Tokmak Mayor Maksat Nusuvaliev was detained in connection with this territory. The detention of the mayor and a businessman was linked to residents’ complaints that construction of the park and other facilities in the city was not being carried out, and that responsible officials were failing to fulfill their duties. Local residents had appealed to President Sadyr Japarov and SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev to personally oversee the matter.
