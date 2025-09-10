18:32
Kyrgyzstan launches electronic queue system at border with Uzbekistan

Kyrgyzstan continues its digitalization efforts with the introduction of an electronic queue management system at Dostuk border checkpoint with Uzbekistan. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

The initiative aims to reduce waiting times and costs for border crossings while eliminating administrative barriers.

A similar system has already proven effective: since November 2024, it was tested at Kyzyl-Kiya — Avtodorozhny checkpoint, where it successfully eliminated cargo congestion, made border crossings more predictable, and improved discipline among carriers.

According to Deputy Minister of Economy Iskender Asylkulov, the electronic queue will simplify procedures, reduce business costs, and increase transparency in trade processes. The project is part of the government’s broader strategy for the digital transformation of the economy.

The initiative was implemented with the support of the European Union and the International Trade Centre.
link: https://24.kg/english/343018/
views: 106
