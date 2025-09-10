Tashiev at RATS SCO meeting: Kyrgyzstan is waging fight against terrorism

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Colonel General Kamchybek Tashiev received members of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The meeting was held at the state residence in Cholpon-Ata city. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

The meeting was attended by deputy heads of competent authorities from Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Director of the Executive Committee of the RATS SCO Ularbek Sharsheev.

Colonel General Kamchybek Tashiev congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the 44th meeting of the RATS SCO Council, which was chaired by Kyrgyzstan. He noted that the meeting was an important step in strengthening cooperation between the SCO countries in the field of security and confirmation of collective determination in the fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism.

The meeting participants discussed priority areas of joint work: strengthening information exchange, countering the use of modern technologies by terrorists, including artificial intelligence and cyberspace, conducting joint exercises, and preventing radicalization.

Particular attention was paid to the creation of new structures within the SCO, including the Center for Combating Transnational Organized Crime in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan confirmed its readiness to promptly organize its work and contribute to the modernization of regional security mechanisms.

Participants highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s achievements in eliminating ties between organized crime and international terrorist and extremist networks as a result of consistent efforts by the country’s security and law enforcement agencies.

Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed its commitment to active cooperation within the SCO, strengthening regional stability, and enhancing partnerships among member states to effectively counter contemporary threats.