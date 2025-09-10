Daniyar Amangeldiev on whether Kyrgyzstan can abandon imports

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, spoke on Birinchi Radio about the government’s efforts to reduce Kyrgyzstan’s dependence on imports. According to him, it is impossible to completely abandon imports, but the authorities are working strategically in this direction.

This includes ensuring food and medical security, developing the processing industry and pharmaceutical production, as well as implementing preferential financing programs under the import substitution policy.

Amangeldiev noted an increase in domestic production of fuel and lubricants. Over the past two years, self-sufficiency has been achieved in eggs (110 percent) and poultry meat (100 percent).

He added that oil refineries are undergoing modernization. Once reconstruction is completed, Junda refinery is expected to process about 800,000 tons of crude oil. However, Daniyar Amangeldiev acknowledged that dependence on crude oil and petroleum product imports will remain.

Kyrgyzstan also imports about 3.5 billion kWh of electricity, supplied through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. By 2030, the country plans to achieve full energy independence.