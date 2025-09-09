New head of Capital Construction Department appointed at Bishkek City Hall

Personnel changes took place in the capital’s City Hall. The press service of the municipality reported.

Ermek Arymbaev has been appointed the new head of the Capital Construction Department. Previously, he worked as deputy head of the department.

The order was signed by Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev.

In July, after inspecting sanitary facilities in Leninsky and Pervomaysky districts, the head of the Capital Construction Department Bolot Cholponbaev and his deputies Bolot Apilov and Adilet Turduev were dismissed from their positions.