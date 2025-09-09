Mineral water production increases 3.5 times in Kyrgyzstan

Mineral water production has increased 3.5 times in Kyrgyzstan. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

According to its data, from January to July of this year, there has been a stable increase in the production of mineral and carbonated water (unsweetened and unflavored). It increased from 4,801.5 million liters in January to 17,713.1 million liters in July.

The main increase was recorded during the summer months, which is expected due to higher water consumption during the heat peak.