CEC discusses ensuring uninterrupted operation of equipment during elections

Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) Tynchtyk Shaynazarov held a working meeting with special representatives, local system administrators, and CEC staff members.

The meeting focused on ensuring the uninterrupted and efficient operation of equipment used during elections. Tynchtyk Shaynazarov emphasized the need for strict and consistent compliance with electoral rules and legal requirements by all staff.

«The state provides all necessary conditions and resources to ensure open and transparent elections. We must treat state property and electoral equipment with care and work strictly within the framework of the law,» the CEC chairman said.

The meeting participants also heard reports on the ongoing testing of electoral equipment at precinct election commissions.

Recall, discussions on holding early elections are currently underway in Kyrgyzstan.