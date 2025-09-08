11:36
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.07
English

Mikhail Mishustin holds phone call with Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The two heads of government discussed current issues of Russia-Kyrgyzstan trade and economic cooperation. Particular attention was paid to advancing joint projects in industry, energy, transport infrastructure, the digital economy, and other areas, the statement says.

Mikhail Mishustin and Adylbek Kasymaliev also touched upon matters of integration cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union.
link: https://24.kg/english/342576/
views: 160
Print
Related
Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk
Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan among top five clothing suppliers for Russia
China grants trial visa-free entry to Russian citizens
First cases of chikungunya virus detected in Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry condemns UK sanctions against Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives over 1,200 tons of food aid from Russia
Doctors from Russia to consult patients in Bishkek
Berry supplies from Kyrgyzstan to Kirov Oblast of Russia increase sevenfold
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 most popular destinations for Russian student internships
Popular
Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek
8 September, Monday
11:33
First waste-to-energy plant under construction in Bishkek First waste-to-energy plant under construction in Bishk...
11:20
Kyrgyzstanis witness rare total lunar eclipse
11:15
Aidai Karagulova appointed Deputy Director of EEC Financial Policy Department
10:32
855 citizens in Kyrgyzstan under electronic supervision
10:26
Mikhail Mishustin holds phone call with Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan