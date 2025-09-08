Mikhail Mishustin holds phone call with Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The two heads of government discussed current issues of Russia-Kyrgyzstan trade and economic cooperation. Particular attention was paid to advancing joint projects in industry, energy, transport infrastructure, the digital economy, and other areas, the statement says.

Mikhail Mishustin and Adylbek Kasymaliev also touched upon matters of integration cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union.