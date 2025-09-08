10:02
New cattle market Altyn-Kazyk opened in Bishkek

A new cattle market Altyn-Kazyk has been opened in Bishkek. It is located in Pervomaysky district. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The trading area now meets all the requirements of veterinary protection zones. The area of ​​the market occupies four hectares. It is designed to accommodate up to 1,500 heads of cattle and 6,000 heads of small cattle. It is planned to create 300 jobs. Farm sheds, a canteen and a slaughterhouse have been built on the territory.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev and other officials familiarized themselves with the infrastructure, conditions for sellers and buyers, and also visited the veterinary laboratory and meat processing plant.

Prigorodny market has moved there. The markets Zhantai, Stary Tolchok, Rasul-Ata and others are also awaiting relocation.

Altyn-Kazyk will relieve the central streets of the city from spontaneous trade, improve sanitary and veterinary conditions, and create new jobs for Bishkek residents.
