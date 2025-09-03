11:03
Construction of new cattle market nearing completion in Pervomaisky district

The construction of a new cattle market that meets the requirements of veterinary protection zones is being completed in Pervomaisky district of Bishkek, at the intersection of Yubileynaya Street and the northern bypass road. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The area of ​​the market is 4 hectares. It is designed to accommodate up to 1,500 heads of cattle and 6,000 heads of small cattle. In addition, 300 jobs will be created. On the territory, utility sheds were erected, a modern canteen with an area of ​​360 square meters was built, and work continues on the construction of a slaughterhouse.

Opening of the new market is scheduled for September 6. From today, sellers of cattle markets can gradually move to the new territory. At present, Prigorodny market has completely moved, the relocation of Zhantay, Stary Tolchok, and Rasul-Ata markets is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/341996/
views: 150
