Tokmok livestock market to be closed from January 1

Tokmok livestock market will be closed from January 1. The City Hall announced.

The market operated commercially, but its owners failed to ensure the proper sanitary and technical conditions of the facility.

The grounds for the closure were systematic violations of veterinary, sanitary, epidemiological, and environmental requirements, as well as the market’s failure to comply with established safety and infrastructure standards.

Earlier, following an inspection, the Presidential Envoy to Chui region criticized the market’s condition, citing unsanitary conditions, flooded passages, inadequate control over the import of livestock, and inadequate veterinary documentation.

A video circulating on social media also sparked public outcry: after a rain, the market area was flooded, with mud and waste everywhere.

Despite the impending closure, temporary improvement work was carried out at the site in December, including covering the area with crushed stone, installing CCTV cameras, and improving lighting.