Cabinet of Ministers extends ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan

Government resolution No. 506, issued on August 20, 2025, which temporarily bans the export of farm animals—cattle, horses, sheep, and goats—from the country has been extended in Kyrgyzstan.

The Cabinet explained that this measure is aimed at ensuring food security and stabilizing prices for meat and other food products on the domestic market.

According to the document, Kyrgyz Agroholding JSC has been designated as the state operator for livestock exports. It is also clarified that certain provisions of the resolution took effect on September 10, 2025.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been instructed to notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission of the imposed restrictions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for informing the CIS Executive Committee.

Furthermore, the State Customs Service, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security have been tasked with strengthening controls and preventing the illegal export of animals outside of Kyrgyzstan.

The resolution came into effect on September 10, 2025.
