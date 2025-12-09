Veterinary control tightened at livestock markets in Kyrgyzstan

The State Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic is actively conducting raids and outreach efforts at livestock markets and large farms.

Specialists remind: transporting animals into the market without a veterinary certificate is strictly prohibited, as this poses a high risk of spreading infectious diseases. Livestock markets are traditionally considered one of the main sources of animal diseases. To obtain a veterinary certificate, cattle must have an ear tag, and horses must be microchipped.

Animals without accompanying documents are not allowed into the market. Fines for violating these requirements are: 5,500 soms for individuals and 17,500 soms for legal entities. Drivers transporting livestock are also warned: transporting and bringing animals without veterinary documents is strictly prohibited.

Violators will be held accountable under the law. The government agency calls on citizens to comply with veterinary regulations and thereby prevent the spread of dangerous diseases among animals.