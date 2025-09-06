10:57
Akylbek Murataliev appointed Editor-in-Chief of Kyrgyzfilm film studio

People’s Artist and media figure Akylbek Murataliev has been appointed Editor-in-Chief of the national film studio Kyrgyzfilm. The press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Akylbek Murataliev was born on August 20, 1957, in the village of An-Oskon, Jeti-Oguz district, Issyk-Kul region. In 1979, he graduated from the Shchepkin Theater School in Moscow as drama and film actor. He successfully studied at the acting workshop of Yuri Solomin.

He starred in such films as «Kurmanjan Datka. Queen of the Mountains», «Mankurt» and «Climbing Fujiyama». Akylbek Murataliev is a member of the Union of Writers of Russia.
