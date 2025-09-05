New Deputy Ministers appointed at Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan

Personnel changes took place in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the ministry reported.
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev introduced new leaders to the ministry staff.
- Bolot Dzhusupbekov was relieved of his previous position and appointed First Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision;
- Almaz Musaev was appointed Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision.