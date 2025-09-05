16:11
Plant for production of explosives launched in Chui region

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev familiarized himself with the activities of Uchkun VM plant in Kemin district of Chui region for the production of explosives used in the mining industry.

He noted that the opening of this enterprise is a strategic step in the development of the domestic industry.

«Explosives are used in the mining industry, as well as for blasting operations in underground and open pit mines. In particular, as it is known, these products were previously used in the construction of such large mines as Kumtor, Jerooy, Terek-Sai, as well as in the construction of Kambar-Ata HPP-2. In the future, they will be used in the construction of roads, irrigation systems. 700 million soms have been invested in the enterprise, built using advanced technologies from foreign partners,» Bakyt Torobaev said.

According to him, once production reaches planned volumes, annual tax revenues are expected to total around 95 million soms. With the full commissioning of the complex, more than 100 jobs for industry specialists will be created.

The facility is one of 134 industrial projects scheduled for launch this year. Its official opening took place as part of the Independence Day celebrations.
