Kyrgyzstan's border guards trained to counter explosive threats

The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, together with the Centre for International Stabilization Measures and Arms Control of the Austrian Armed Forces, supported the establishment of a Coordination Cell for Countering Explosive Threats (CET-CC) within the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan. The SCNS Border Service reported.

According to the OSCE, a week-long training course for Border Service personnel and an engineering group was held in Osh from November 24 to 28. Participants gained practical coordination skills, learned procedures for neutralizing explosive devices, and studied safety measures for field operations.

The program is aimed at enhancing the safety of engineering units, strengthening border control, and improving interagency cooperation. The establishment of the CET-CC mechanism will improve the effectiveness of responses to explosive threats and reduce risks for personnel.