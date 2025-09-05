CEC updates rules for formation of campaign funds in Kyrgyzstan

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has approved new regulations governing the formation, inflow, and expenditure of campaign funds by candidates and political parties. The document is aimed at increasing transparency in the financial activities of election participants and simplifying oversight by the commission.

Under the resolution, candidates and political organizations are now required to open a campaign fund through a single bank account, record all income and expenditures, and submit comprehensive reports within established deadlines. Funding sources are strictly defined by law: citizen contributions, voluntary donations, and resources of political associations.

Special attention is paid to expenditure monitoring: each transaction must be supported by documents and classified by category—advertising, rent, transport, services. All operations will be subject to regular review by the CEC to prevent shadow financing and violation of law.

Reports must be submitted in a strict format and within set timelines. The commission is also empowered to request additional data to ensure compliance. Previous regulations are no longer in effect.