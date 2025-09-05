Kyrgyz felt showcased at International Exhibition in South Korea

As part of Cheongju Craft Biennale in South Korea, a special exhibition of Kyrgyzstan titled «Kyrgyz Kiyiz Kasieti» was opened. The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy, Mirbek Mambetaliev, who expressed gratitude to the event organizers and emphasized that Kyrgyz felt is a valuable ancestral heritage, symbolizing the nation’s everyday life and spiritual worldview.

The minister noted that the exhibition plays an important role in promoting Kyrgyzstan on the international cultural stage.

Visitors were also introduced to the historical and cultural significance of felt, as well as national patterns reflecting the worldview of the Kyrgyz people.