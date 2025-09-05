14:36
USD 87.45
EUR 101.95
RUB 1.08
English

Kanat Sagynbaev appointed Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration

Kanat Sagynbaev has been appointed Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan and relieved of his previously assigned duties. The corresponding decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

Earlier, at a meeting of the Parliament, deputies unanimously approved the appointment of Kanat Sagynbaev to the post of head of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration. Before that, he held the post of the Chief of Staff at the Bishkek City Hall.

The post of Minister of Labor became vacant due to the transfer of Ravshanbek Sabirov to another job.
link: https://24.kg/english/342373/
views: 159
Print
Related
New head of Union of Builders of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Parliament approves Kanat Sagynbaev as Minister of Labor of Kyrgyzstan
New Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan appointed
New Executive Director appointed at Kyrgyz Professional Football League
New Deputy Minister appointed at Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan
New Chief of Staff appointed at Bishkek City Hall
Ilgiz Sydygaliev appointed head of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan
Maksat Zhumaev appointed Director of Kyrgyzfilm film studio
Kyrgyzstani Akyikat Abaev appointed head coach of Bangladesh boxing team
Iminov appointed head of blockchain secretariat, Sabirov – head of agency
Popular
Indian company launches gold mining in Kyrgyzstan Indian company launches gold mining in Kyrgyzstan
Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Number of documents signed as a result of SCO Heads of State Council meeting Number of documents signed as a result of SCO Heads of State Council meeting
How Niagara Falls looked like on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day How Niagara Falls looked like on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day
5 September, Friday
14:30
Part of Deng Xiaoping Avenue in Bishkek to be temporarily closed Part of Deng Xiaoping Avenue in Bishkek to be temporari...
14:28
CEC updates rules for formation of campaign funds in Kyrgyzstan
14:17
Smart City project now managed by Kyrgyztelecom
14:03
Kyrgyz felt showcased at International Exhibition in South Korea
13:55
Kyrgyzstan bans production and storage of biological and toxic weapons