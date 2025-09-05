Kanat Sagynbaev appointed Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration

Kanat Sagynbaev has been appointed Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan and relieved of his previously assigned duties. The corresponding decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

Earlier, at a meeting of the Parliament, deputies unanimously approved the appointment of Kanat Sagynbaev to the post of head of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration. Before that, he held the post of the Chief of Staff at the Bishkek City Hall.

The post of Minister of Labor became vacant due to the transfer of Ravshanbek Sabirov to another job.