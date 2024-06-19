Kyrgyzstan to study prevalence of hepatitis B and C and HIV

A national study on the prevalence of hepatitis B, C and HIV will start in Kyrgyzstan on June 24. The Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication reported.

The study will cover all regions of the country and will be conducted among citizens of randomly selected households, it said.

The main goal is to obtain accurate data on the prevalence of viral hepatitis B, C and HIV among the population.

The center noted that these data are necessary to develop effective prevention strategies and improve public health.

The study will be conducted by a special team trained by the Ministry of Health among children from 5 to 17 years old and people from 18 years and older in selected households. The study includes a questionnaire and blood sampling from a vein.

For security reasons, all interviewers will wear a special badge.