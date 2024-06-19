10:01
USD 87.60
EUR 93.91
RUB 0.99
English

Kyrgyzstan to study prevalence of hepatitis B and C and HIV

A national study on the prevalence of hepatitis B, C and HIV will start in Kyrgyzstan on June 24. The Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication reported.

The study will cover all regions of the country and will be conducted among citizens of randomly selected households, it said.

The main goal is to obtain accurate data on the prevalence of viral hepatitis B, C and HIV among the population.

The center noted that these data are necessary to develop effective prevention strategies and improve public health.

The study will be conducted by a special team trained by the Ministry of Health among children from 5 to 17 years old and people from 18 years and older in selected households. The study includes a questionnaire and blood sampling from a vein.

For security reasons, all interviewers will wear a special badge.
link: https://24.kg/english/296948/
views: 52
Print
Related
15 students with HIV study at Osh State University
Kyrgyzstan needs up to 500 million soms per year to treat tuberculosis and HIV
More than 13,000 HIV-infected people registered in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Ministers is asked to allocate 240 million soms to fight hepatitis
Ombudsman demands from Health Ministry to respect rights of people with HIV
Kyrgyzstanis are urged to get tested for hepatitis B, C free of charge
Hepatitis diagnostics improved in Kyrgyzstan
USAID to deliver new HIV self-test kits to Kyrgyzstan
Parents of HIV-infected children receive no promised benefits
Over 4,600 people vaccinated against hepatitis B for month
Popular
Jordan and Greece cancel visas for Kyrgyz diplomatic passport holders Jordan and Greece cancel visas for Kyrgyz diplomatic passport holders
Vladimir Putin names conditions for ending hostilities in Ukraine Vladimir Putin names conditions for ending hostilities in Ukraine
Border guards taking bribes for smuggling sentenced to six years in prison Border guards taking bribes for smuggling sentenced to six years in prison
More than 10,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan More than 10,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan
19 June, Wednesday
09:49
Kyrgyzstan to study prevalence of hepatitis B and C and HIV Kyrgyzstan to study prevalence of hepatitis B and C an...
18 June, Tuesday
17:18
Rosatom to rehabilitate tailing dumps in Kyrgyzstan
17:08
Kamchybek Tashiev opens kindergarten built for children of SCNS employees
16:06
Japan to train 20 state and municipal employees from Kyrgyzstan
15:55
Almambet Shykmamatov appointed Assistant to President of Kyrgyzstan
15:05
More than 300 kilometers of railway from China to run through Kyrgyzstan