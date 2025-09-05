Aibek Kaliev, sentenced to 15 years and later pardoned, appears in Kyrgyzstan

Meeting of the Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev with a delegation from Tatarstan headed by the General Director of Grid Company JSC Ilshat Fardiev took place in Bishkek.

The delegation also included the former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, who was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison on corruption charges and later pardoned by the president.

The main topic of the negotiations was cooperation in the energy sector within the framework of the action plan for 2025-2027. The issues of exchanging experience in the operation of electrical networks, introducing energy-saving technologies and improving the quality of customer service were discussed.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a protocol. The visit of the Tatarstan delegation will last two days, the guests will get acquainted with the activities of the enterprises that are part of NENK JSC.