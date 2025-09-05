13:02
USD 87.45
EUR 101.95
RUB 1.08
English

Aibek Kaliev, sentenced to 15 years and later pardoned, appears in Kyrgyzstan

Meeting of the Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev with a delegation from Tatarstan headed by the General Director of Grid Company JSC Ilshat Fardiev took place in Bishkek.

The delegation also included the former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, who was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison on corruption charges and later pardoned by the president.

The main topic of the negotiations was cooperation in the energy sector within the framework of the action plan for 2025-2027. The issues of exchanging experience in the operation of electrical networks, introducing energy-saving technologies and improving the quality of customer service were discussed.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a protocol. The visit of the Tatarstan delegation will last two days, the guests will get acquainted with the activities of the enterprises that are part of NENK JSC.
link: https://24.kg/english/342364/
views: 76
Print
Related
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan reports on work done in energy sector
Cabinet Chairman tells about implementation of key energy projects in Kyrgyzstan
New distribution point built in Ak-Ordo residential area to reduce energy load
Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan increases size of its stake in NENK
Investments in fixed capital in energy sector of Kyrgyzstan are growing — EEC
Kyrgyzstan interested in project on laying cable line across Caspian Sea
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan sign protocol in energy sector
Akylbek Japarov: Kyrgyzstan's energy sector is “experiencing period of revival"
Energy sector of Kyrgyzstan discussed at forum in Vienna
Energy specialists' salaries increased by 10 percent - Taalaibek Ibraev
Popular
Indian company launches gold mining in Kyrgyzstan Indian company launches gold mining in Kyrgyzstan
Number of documents signed as a result of SCO Heads of State Council meeting Number of documents signed as a result of SCO Heads of State Council meeting
Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan
How Niagara Falls looked like on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day How Niagara Falls looked like on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day
5 September, Friday
12:51
About 880 HIV cases among children registered in Kyrgyzstan About 880 HIV cases among children registered in Kyrgyz...
12:43
Aibek Kaliev, sentenced to 15 years and later pardoned, appears in Kyrgyzstan
12:07
Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek
11:55
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan records decrease in export and import of goods in Q2
11:38
SDMK employee detained for illegal privatization of mosque land in Jalal-Abad