Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan

The Department of Fishing Industry held a meeting with the leadership of the Korea Maritime Institute (KMI) regarding the implementation of National Center for Aquaculture and Fishery Development project in the Kyrgyz Republic, based at the Regional Department of Fish Acclimatization and Breeding (Station). The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the National Center for Fishery and Aquaculture plans to carry out work on the reproduction of valuable and commercial fish species, implement programs to improve personnel qualifications, and serve as a training and research platform for students, researchers, fishery specialists, and others.

The parties emphasized the importance of the center under construction for the country’s fishing industry. The project is currently in its final stages. The director of the department thanked the Korean side for implementing this significant project for the fishing industry.

During the negotiations, representatives of the department and the Korea Maritime Institute agreed on a schedule for the official opening of the National Center for the Development of Aquaculture and Fishery in the second quarter of 2026.
