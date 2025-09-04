11:55
New head of Union of Builders of Kyrgyzstan appointed

The Union of Builders of Kyrgyzstan has a new leader.

The permanent head of the professional association, 83-year-old Askar Moldobaev, has left his post. The top management has been changed for the first time since 1988.

Cholponbek Akmatov has been elected the new chairman of the Union of Builders of the Kyrgyz Republic. He is 49 years old and has a diploma from the Kyrgyz State University of Construction, Transport and Architecture.

The Union of Builders of the Kyrgyz Republic unites specialists and is a platform for exchanging experience.
