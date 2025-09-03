Sadyr Japarov meets with CPC Standing Committee member Cai Qi in China

As part of his working visit to China, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The press service of the head of state reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed deepening political dialogue, expanding humanitarian and cultural ties, as well as strengthening cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres.

Cai Qi thanked Sadyr Japarov for participating in the celebrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people in World War II, noting the heroic history of the joint struggle of the Kyrgyz and Chinese peoples. He also highly appreciated the president’s efforts to reform the economy of Kyrgyzstan and improve the well-being of citizens, emphasizing the high level of Kyrgyzstan-China relations and recalling that this year the leaders of the two countries have already met three times.

In turn, Sadyr Japarov emphasized the special importance of deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership with China, based on mutual trust and joint implementation of priority areas of cooperation. He noted the leading role of China as the largest trade, economic and investment partner of the Kyrgyz Republic and expressed readiness to expand cooperation in the financial, infrastructure, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The head of state called on Chinese companies to more actively participate in the implementation of national projects of Kyrgyzstan, noting the openness of the republic to joint initiatives aimed at developing the economy, creating jobs and improving the quality of life of citizens.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthen Kyrgyzstan-China relations, actively develop strategic cooperation, and implement the agreements reached in the interests of the peoples of the two states.