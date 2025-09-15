Finance Ministry projects budget revenues to reach 840 billion soms by 2030

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan forecasts that state budget revenues will reach 840 billion soms by 2030. The forecast of state budget revenues for 2026-2030 was prepared by the ministry’s specialists.

The total revenues will amount to 604.3 billion soms in 2026, rising to 840.7 billion soms by 2030. However, as a share of GDP, revenues are expected to decline from 29.2 percent to 22.9 percent over the same period.

Tax revenues will remain the primary source of income. They are projected at 460.5 billion soms in 2026 and 714.8 billion soms in 2030.

Non-tax revenues — including income from paid services, dividends from state-owned shares, and various fees — are expected to remain within the range of 119–129 billion soms annually.

Official transfers, such as program grants and investment project financing, are projected to gradually decrease. In 2026, their receipt is projected at 14 billion soms (0.7 percent of GDP), and by 2030 they will decrease to 2.6 billion soms.