Bishkek's revenues in 2024 amounted to almost 37 billion soms

Bishkek’s revenues amounted to almost 37 billion soms in 2024. Such data were announced at a board meeting of the Bishkek City Hall.

According to Vice Mayor Mirlanbek Baigonchokov, the capital’s revenues amounted to 36.8 billion soms. According to him, the revenues increased by 14.9 billion soms compared to 2023, the growth rate was 168.4 percent.

The official added that the tax revenues were recorded at 16.6 billion soms. This is 3.5 billion more compared to 2023.

Non-tax revenues amounted to 8.2 billion soms.

The board meeting of the Bishkek City Hall was chaired by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.