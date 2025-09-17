10:48
Tourism industry revenues in Kyrgyzstan reach 30 billion soms – Cabinet

As a result of the first half of 2025, the tourism sector in Kyrgyzstan continues to show steady growth. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev said at a meeting of Cabinet.

According to him, the gross value added in the tourism sector exceeded 30.1 billion soms, a 29 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

«The volume of investments in fixed capital in the tourism industry rose 2.7 times, reaching 11.3 billion soms. For comparison, in the same period of 2024 this figure was only 4.2 billion soms. In 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s tourism industry received high recognition in several international rankings and awards: the republic was included in the list of the world’s top 50 tourist destinations by the reputable Financial Times. The summer season has ended, and now it is necessary to start preparing for the winter tourism season,» Adylbek Kasymaliev stated.
