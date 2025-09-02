15:08
New Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Altynbek Rysbekov has been appointed to the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

The order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Recall, the newly appointed deputy minister previously served as the General Director of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC under the Ministry of Energy.

The deputy minister who previously held this position, Nurlan Sadykov, was dismissed at his own request.
