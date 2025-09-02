Sections of Leo Tolstoy Street temporarily closed in Bishkek

Sections of Leo Tolstoy Street are temporarily closed in Bishkek due to rehabilitation works. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Two sections are closed:

From Asanaliev Street to Bakayev Street;

From Sadyrbaev Street to Termechikov Street.

Part of Leo Tolstoy Street is open. Two layers of asphalt were laid there, curbs and road signs were installed, and markings were applied.

The city authorities ask drivers and citizens to take into account temporary inconveniences and plan their routes in advance.