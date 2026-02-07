About 82 percent of deaths in Kyrgyzstan related to non-communicable diseases

About 82 percent of deaths in Kyrgyzstan are related to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the Bishkek Health Promotion Center reported.

According to the center, these include cardiovascular diseases, cancer, bronchopulmonary diseases, and diabetes.

The main risk factors have long been known: unhealthy diet, low physical activity, smoking, and alcohol.

According to the STEPS study, 76.2 percent of the population is insufficiently active, 44 percent smoke, and 48.9 percent consume alcohol. Moreover, more than half of our health (50-55 percent) is directly dependent on our lifestyle. Therefore, NCD prevention begins not in the doctor’s office, but in our daily choices.

Regular physical activity improves blood circulation, helps manage weight, normalizes blood sugar and cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of hypertension, stroke, diabetes, and cancer.

It’s important to understand: it doesn’t have to be a gym. Thirty minutes of moderate activity a day is enough—brisk walking, dancing, gardening, playing with children.

More intense exercise—running, swimming, cycling, playing sports, or physical labor—further strengthens the cardiovascular system.

But maximum benefit is achieved only when combined: exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding bad habits. It’s these simple daily decisions that help maintain health for years to come.