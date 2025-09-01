Adylbek Kasymaliev attends Knowledge Day event at school in Kozhomkul village

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in a festive event marking Knowledge Day and the start of the new academic year at a school in Kozhomkul village.

In his address, he congratulated students, teachers, parents, and citizens of the country, stressing the importance of education for the development of individuals, society, and the state.

«Knowledge Day is a holiday for every family, every child, and the entire republic. Knowledge is the main source of personal growth and the future of the country,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

He also announced that 101 new schools had recently been opened in Kyrgyzstan, with around 15 more inaugurated today across the republic. The new school in Kozhomkul has modern classrooms, computer labs, a cafeteria, assembly and sports halls, as well as a football field, basketball and volleyball courts.

The head of government emphasized that the school will serve not only as an educational institution but also as a cultural and sports center for the village. He highlighted the state’s priority attention to education and programs such as Altyn Kazyk, aimed at improving the quality of learning and supporting teachers.