Plastic surgeon and cosmetologists smugglers arrested in Bishkek

A plastic surgeon and cosmetologists smugglers have been detained in Bishkek, the Interior Ministry reported.

Authorities received information that uncertified cosmetic drugs and medical products intended for use in aesthetic medicine were being illegally sold through closed groups on the Telegram messaging app. It was established that the products were imported into Kyrgyzstan without paying customs duties and taxes and without undergoing proper checks by the Ministry of Health. A criminal case has been opened under the article «Economic Smuggling» of the Criminal Code.

On August 20, law enforcement officers carried out searches at 12 addresses, where they discovered and seized large quantities of uncertified cosmetic products. Illegal clinics providing cosmetic procedures without licenses or permits were also identified and shut down. Six people were detained and placed in custody.

On August 29, another search was conducted at a plastic surgery clinic, where large batches of similar uncertified cosmetic products were seized. In addition, numerous complaints were filed against a doctor from this clinic by patients who suffered from plastic surgery procedures. A 43-year-old man, identified as K.M., was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.