Small HPPs increase electricity generation by 65 percent in Kyrgyzstan

Small hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) in Kyrgyzstan have increased electricity generation by 65 percent since the beginning of this year. Materials of the Kyrgyz Energy Settlement Center say.

In total, these HPPs generated 218 million kilowatt-hours, among them, Chakan HPP OJSC — 133 million, the rest — 85 million kilowatt-hours of electricity.

In the first half of 2024, the electricity generation of small hydroelectric power plants amounted to 132 million kilowatt-hours.

The share of small HPPs in the total electricity production in the first half of 2025 increased to 2.7 percent.