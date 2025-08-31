Schools, residential complex, FC: What Sadyr Japarov opened in Jalal-Abad

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made a working visit to Jalal-Abad region on the eve of the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic. As part of the trip, he visited a number of new facilities.

New school in Min-Oruk village

Early in the morning, the head of state opened a new school named after Nyshanbai Alykulov in the village of Min-Oruk in Jalal-Abad region. Previously, the school consisted of two buildings. In 1890, one of the buildings was constructed as a 10-room building. Since 1928, it has been re-equipped and used as a school with 10 classrooms.

An inspection showed that over the years of operation, the building materials had significantly deteriorated: the foundation had subsided, and cracks had appeared on the main walls. In this regard, it was decided to construct a new school building.

In his speech during the opening, Sadyr Japarov said that 100 social facilities, including educational institutions, were opened and put into operation by the 34th anniversary of independence. In addition, as part of the digitalization of education, computer equipment was purchased — more than 27,000 laptops were prepared and distributed among teachers.

Regional art boarding school

Then the president took part in the opening of a new regional art boarding school, the previous building of which was built in 1906. In recent years, it was in dilapidated condition, unsuitable for operation. The construction of the new building began at the end of 2024. The project provides for the construction of an educational building for 100 students. The three-story building consists of four blocks.

Sadyr Japarov inspected modern classrooms, equipped workshops, an art gallery and a comfortable dormitory. Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva told him that the educational institution pays special attention to the development of students’ artistic taste and professional orientation in the field of fine arts.

School graduates will continue their education in their chosen fields at the National Academy of Arts, mastering such professions as painter, sculptor, designer-architect, graphic designer, art critic, costume designer and ceramist.

President plays with children at FC Muras United

The head of state did not ignore the new building of the training complex of Muras United Football Club, located in Jalal-Abad. It combines modern sports, educational and household facilities necessary for the preparation of athletes. It includes training and living quarters, locker rooms, a swimming pool, a gym, as well as a stand for spectators and a hybrid football field.

The training complex occupies an area of ​​almost 2 hectares and is equipped with a lighting system, which allows for training and matches to be held in the evening. Sadyr Japarov familiarized himself with the conditions of the complex, inspected the infrastructure and, together with the young footballers, went out onto the field, where he took a penalty kick and made a group photo.

Opening of Asman Residence-2 residential complex

Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the completion of the construction of the residential complex Asman Residence-3 on Zheni-Zhok Street. The construction of a nine-story building with 135 apartments began in March 2024. The basement provides storage rooms and a parking area. The facade of the building is made of yellow stone and porcelain stoneware. The territory of the residential complex is landscaped and improved.

Then the President opened the residential complex Asman Residence-2, where in his speech he emphasized that the development of the country, started from the regions, is the basis of state policy. Now special attention is paid to the uniform development of all seven regions of Kyrgyzstan. At the same time, providing affordable housing to local residents is of particular importance as one of the most effective areas of regional development.

«In the life of the Kyrgyz people, acquiring housing has always been one of the greatest benefits. It is especially joyful that the housewarming of our citizens coincides with the 34th anniversary of the republic’s independence. This makes this day especially memorable and significant,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The residential complex consists of five nine-story blocks and includes 450 apartments. The territory also includes children’s and workout areas, above-ground and underground parking. The head of state recalled that before this, the first residential complexes to be commissioned within the framework of the housing program were Asman Residence-1 in Jalal-Abad and Asman Residence-5 in Suzak district. In addition, more than 70,000 apartments are currently being built throughout the country, of which over 13,000 are in Jalal-Abad region.

After the official opening of the residential complex, Sadyr Japarov handed over the keys to those on the waiting list and inspected the apartments.

Boxing Academy building and a master class from Nikolai Valuev

The President and his delegation visited the new building of the Boxing Academy. Among the guests were the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev and the world boxing star, former world heavyweight champion, and current deputy of the State Duma of Russia Nikolai Valuev.

The sports facility includes three boxing halls, an administrative building, a modern gym for 300 people, and a dormitory for 27 people. The Academy provides comfortable conditions for training of athletes and holding competitions of various levels. The construction was carried out by order of the Jalal-Abad City Hall. Financing was provided entirely from the republican budget, the total cost of the project is 192 million soms.

Sadyr Japarov inspected the gyms, talked to young boxers and coaches, signed personalized boxing gloves and took a joint photo. Nikolai Valuev held a master class for the students, who were happy to see the world boxing star.

School teaching according to the Cambridge curriculum

The final object was a school where children are taught according to the international standards of Cambridge. This is a modern international educational center in Jalal-Abad, designed for 670 students. They can attend a wide range of clubs and courses, such as robotics, science laboratories, ICT projects, pottery, instrumental music, football, basketball and social projects.

The school employs an international teaching staff. Teachers undergo annual professional development, and students receive individual support and are involved in an English-speaking environment.