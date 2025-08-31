Schools, residential complex, FC: What Sadyr Japarov opened in Jalal-Abad

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made a working visit to Jalal-Abad region on the eve of the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic. As part of the trip, he visited a number of new facilities.
New school in Min-Oruk village
Early in the morning, the head of state opened a new school named after Nyshanbai Alykulov in the village of Min-Oruk in Jalal-Abad region. Previously, the school consisted of two buildings. In 1890, one of the buildings was constructed as a 10-room building. Since 1928, it has been re-equipped and used as a school with 10 classrooms.
In his speech during the opening, Sadyr Japarov said that 100 social facilities, including educational institutions, were opened and put into operation by the 34th anniversary of independence. In addition, as part of the digitalization of education, computer equipment was purchased — more than 27,000 laptops were prepared and distributed among teachers.
Regional art boarding school
Then the president took part in the opening of a new regional art boarding school, the previous building of which was built in 1906. In recent years, it was in dilapidated condition, unsuitable for operation. The construction of the new building began at the end of 2024. The project provides for the construction of an educational building for 100 students. The three-story building consists of four blocks.
School graduates will continue their education in their chosen fields at the National Academy of Arts, mastering such professions as painter, sculptor, designer-architect, graphic designer, art critic, costume designer and ceramist.
President plays with children at FC Muras United
The head of state did not ignore the new building of the training complex of Muras United Football Club, located in Jalal-Abad. It combines modern sports, educational and household facilities necessary for the preparation of athletes. It includes training and living quarters, locker rooms, a swimming pool, a gym, as well as a stand for spectators and a hybrid football field.
Opening of Asman Residence-2 residential complex
Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the completion of the construction of the residential complex Asman Residence-3 on Zheni-Zhok Street. The construction of a nine-story building with 135 apartments began in March 2024. The basement provides storage rooms and a parking area. The facade of the building is made of yellow stone and porcelain stoneware. The territory of the residential complex is landscaped and improved.
«In the life of the Kyrgyz people, acquiring housing has always been one of the greatest benefits. It is especially joyful that the housewarming of our citizens coincides with the 34th anniversary of the republic’s independence. This makes this day especially memorable and significant,» Sadyr Japarov said.
The residential complex consists of five nine-story blocks and includes 450 apartments. The territory also includes children’s and workout areas, above-ground and underground parking. The head of state recalled that before this, the first residential complexes to be commissioned within the framework of the housing program were Asman Residence-1 in Jalal-Abad and Asman Residence-5 in Suzak district. In addition, more than 70,000 apartments are currently being built throughout the country, of which over 13,000 are in Jalal-Abad region.
After the official opening of the residential complex, Sadyr Japarov handed over the keys to those on the waiting list and inspected the apartments.
Boxing Academy building and a master class from Nikolai Valuev
The President and his delegation visited the new building of the Boxing Academy. Among the guests were the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev and the world boxing star, former world heavyweight champion, and current deputy of the State Duma of Russia Nikolai Valuev.
School teaching according to the Cambridge curriculum
The final object was a school where children are taught according to the international standards of Cambridge. This is a modern international educational center in Jalal-Abad, designed for 670 students. They can attend a wide range of clubs and courses, such as robotics, science laboratories, ICT projects, pottery, instrumental music, football, basketball and social projects.