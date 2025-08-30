100-year-old school demolished in Suzak, President Japarov opens new building

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov inaugurated the new building of the Nyshanbai Alykulov school in the village of Min-Oruk, Jalal-Abad region. The ceremony took place as part of his working trip to the region, the presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the state must prioritize the future generation.

«Regardless of whether it is a village or a city, in order for our children to receive a quality education, we are renovating old schools and constructing new buildings where it is necessary. The new facility has been built in accordance with modern standards and provides all the conditions for children to gain knowledge,» he said.

The previous school building consisted of two blocks. One of them was originally constructed in 1890 as a 10-room facility. Since 1928, it was repurposed and used as a school with 10 classrooms.

An inspection revealed that over the years the construction materials had significantly deteriorated: the foundation had subsided, and cracks had appeared on the main walls. As a result, a decision was made to construct a new school building.